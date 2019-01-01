Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$1.500
Quarterly Revenue
$564.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$564.4M
Earnings History
Fabrinet Questions & Answers
When is Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reporting earnings?
Fabrinet (FN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.83.
What were Fabrinet’s (NYSE:FN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $370.5M, which beat the estimate of $362.6M.
