Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fomento Economico
The latest price target for Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) was reported by UBS on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $86.00 expecting FMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.78% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) was provided by UBS, and Fomento Economico downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fomento Economico, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fomento Economico was filed on February 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fomento Economico (FMX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $105.00 to $86.00. The current price Fomento Economico (FMX) is trading at is $75.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
