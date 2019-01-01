ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fomento Economico
(NYSE:FMX)
75.585
0.015[0.02%]
At close: May 27
74.37
-1.2150[-1.61%]
PreMarket: 4:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low67.53 - 89.59
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 357.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 489.4K
Mkt Cap27B
P/E21.62
50d Avg. Price77
Div / Yield1.41/1.87%
Payout Ratio33.18
EPS2.23
Total Float-

Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fomento Economico reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.670

Quarterly Revenue

$7.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$147.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fomento Economico missed estimated earnings by 10.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $1.07 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 4.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fomento Economico's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.11 0.81 0.66 0.41
EPS Actual 1.33 0.81 0.73 0.74
Revenue Estimate 6.99B 6.80B 4.52B 6.49B
Revenue Actual 7.30B 7.12B 6.84B 6.12B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fomento Economico using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Fomento Economico Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) reporting earnings?
A

Fomento Economico (FMX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.72, which missed the estimate of $0.75.

Q
What were Fomento Economico’s (NYSE:FMX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.4B, which beat the estimate of $6.1B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.