Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Fomento Economico missed estimated earnings by 10.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.75.
Revenue was up $1.07 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 4.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fomento Economico's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.81
|0.66
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|0.81
|0.73
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|6.99B
|6.80B
|4.52B
|6.49B
|Revenue Actual
|7.30B
|7.12B
|6.84B
|6.12B
