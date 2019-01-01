QQQ
Range
9.53 - 10.92
Vol / Avg.
966K/457.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.34 - 42.66
Mkt Cap
477.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.74
P/E
-
EPS
-0.91
Shares
49.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology

Forma Therapeutics Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (FMTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ: FMTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forma Therapeutics Hldgs's (FMTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (FMTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ: FMTX) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting FMTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 318.41% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (FMTX)?

A

The stock price for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ: FMTX) is $9.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (FMTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs.

Q

When is Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) reporting earnings?

A

Forma Therapeutics Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (FMTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (FMTX) operate in?

A

Forma Therapeutics Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.