Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) was reported by Barrington Research on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FLNT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) was provided by Barrington Research, and Fluent upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fluent, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fluent was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fluent (FLNT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Fluent (FLNT) is trading at is $1.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
