ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First of Long Island
(NASDAQ:FLIC)
18.67
00
At close: May 27
18.67
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.51 - 22.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.1M / 23.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 58.8K
Mkt Cap431.8M
P/E10.04
50d Avg. Price18.89
Div / Yield0.8/4.28%
Payout Ratio42.47
EPS0.52
Total Float22.1M

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Market Perform

Highest Price Target1

$20.00

Lowest Price Target1

$20.00

Consensus Price Target1

$20.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for First of Long Island

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

First of Long Island Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for First of Long Island (FLIC)?
A

The latest price target for First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting FLIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for First of Long Island (FLIC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and First of Long Island downgraded their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for First of Long Island (FLIC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First of Long Island, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First of Long Island was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating First of Long Island (FLIC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First of Long Island (FLIC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $25.00 to $20.00. The current price First of Long Island (FLIC) is trading at is $18.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.