First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First of Long Island
First of Long Island Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting FLIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and First of Long Island downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First of Long Island, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First of Long Island was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First of Long Island (FLIC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $25.00 to $20.00. The current price First of Long Island (FLIC) is trading at is $18.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
