QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First of Long Island
(NASDAQ:FLIC)
18.67
00
At close: May 27
18.67
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.51 - 22.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.1M / 23.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 58.8K
Mkt Cap431.8M
P/E10.04
50d Avg. Price18.89
Div / Yield0.8/4.28%
Payout Ratio42.47
EPS0.52
Total Float22.1M

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First of Long Island reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.520

Quarterly Revenue

$31.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$31.4M

Earnings Recap

 

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First of Long Island beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.89% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First of Long Island using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First of Long Island Questions & Answers

Q
When is First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) reporting earnings?
A

First of Long Island (FLIC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.36.

Q
What were First of Long Island’s (NASDAQ:FLIC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $26.1M, which beat the estimate of $25.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.