First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First of Long Island beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.89% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.