Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Flex
Flex Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) was reported by Argus Research on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting FLEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.28% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) was provided by Argus Research, and Flex upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Flex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Flex was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Flex (FLEX) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $22.00. The current price Flex (FLEX) is trading at is $17.15, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
