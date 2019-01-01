ñol

Flex
(NASDAQ:FLEX)
17.15
00
At close: May 27
17.15
00
PreMarket: 4:34PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.88 - 19.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding288.2M / 457.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 4M
Mkt Cap7.8B
P/E8.84
50d Avg. Price16.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.36
Total Float288.2M

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Flex reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.520

Quarterly Revenue

$6.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.9B

Earnings Recap

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Flex beat estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $585.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flex's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.35 0.38 0.36
EPS Actual 0.50 0.48 0.46 0.49
Revenue Estimate 5.58B 5.49B 6.14B 5.82B
Revenue Actual 6.62B 6.23B 6.34B 6.27B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Flex management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $0.44 and $0.5 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Flex using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Flex Questions & Answers

Q
When is Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) reporting earnings?
A

Flex (FLEX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.26.

Q
What were Flex’s (NASDAQ:FLEX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6B, which beat the estimate of $5.9B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.