FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for FinWise (NASDAQ: FINW) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.50 expecting FINW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FinWise (NASDAQ: FINW) was provided by Stephens & Co., and FinWise initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FinWise, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FinWise was filed on December 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FinWise (FINW) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $22.50. The current price FinWise (FINW) is trading at is $13.43, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
