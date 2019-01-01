FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.760
Quarterly Revenue
$25.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$24.6M
Earnings History
FinWise Questions & Answers
When is FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW) reporting earnings?
FinWise (FINW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW)?
The Actual EPS was $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.56.
What were FinWise’s (NASDAQ:FINW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $24.4M, which beat the estimate of $21.1M.
