ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fair Isaac
(NYSE:FICO)
410.69
9.07[2.26%]
At close: May 27
410.92
0.2300[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low397.96 - 410.93
52 Week High/Low340.48 - 553.97
Open / Close406.41 / 410.92
Float / Outstanding18M / 25.9M
Vol / Avg.263.3K / 289.3K
Mkt Cap10.7B
P/E27.05
50d Avg. Price407.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.99
Total Float18M

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fair Isaac reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$4.680

Quarterly Revenue

$357.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$357.2M

Earnings Recap

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fair Isaac beat estimated earnings by 25.47%, reporting an EPS of $4.68 versus an estimate of $3.73.

Revenue was up $25.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 16.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fair Isaac's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 3.36 3.13 2.76 2.59
EPS Actual 3.70 3.92 3.38 3.06
Revenue Estimate 327.90M 346.81M 328.52M 323.25M
Revenue Actual 322.36M 334.58M 338.18M 331.36M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Fair Isaac management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $16.08 and $16.08 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fair Isaac using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Fair Isaac Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) reporting earnings?
A

Fair Isaac (FICO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.16, which missed the estimate of $1.38.

Q
What were Fair Isaac’s (NYSE:FICO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $231M, which missed the estimate of $237.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.