First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Interstate BancSys
First Interstate BancSys Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting FIBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.70% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) was provided by Stephens & Co., and First Interstate BancSys maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Interstate BancSys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Interstate BancSys was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Interstate BancSys (FIBK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $41.00. The current price First Interstate BancSys (FIBK) is trading at is $38.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.