Fiserv Inc
(NYSE:FI)
$114.06
0.91[0.80%]
Last update: 4:01PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$114.06
0[0.00%]
Open113.250Close114.060
Vol / Avg.2.045M / 2.315MMkt Cap69.533B
Day Range112.760 - 114.95052 Wk Range110.160 - 130.740

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Fiserv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fiserv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

6.4M

Short Interest %

1.05%

Days to Cover

2.57
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

