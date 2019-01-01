Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Short Interest Report

|Open113.250
|Close114.060
|Vol / Avg.2.045M / 2.315M
|Mkt Cap69.533B
|Day Range112.760 - 114.950
|52 Wk Range110.160 - 130.740
Short interest for Fiserv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fiserv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Fiserv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fiserv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Fiserv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fiserv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Fiserv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fiserv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Fiserv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fiserv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Fiserv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fiserv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Fiserv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fiserv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Fiserv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fiserv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Fiserv gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fiserv's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?