Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Guidance and Forecast

|Open113.250
|Close114.060
|Vol / Avg.2.045M / 2.315M
|Mkt Cap69.533B
|Day Range112.760 - 114.950
|52 Wk Range110.160 - 130.740
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
The last reported Earnings numbers were from July 26, 2023 for the full year 2023 and was for an earnings per share guidance in the range of $7.40 and $7.50 versus the estimated EPS of $7.37.
Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.
