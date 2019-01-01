Fiserv Inc
(NYSE:FI)
$114.06
0.91[0.80%]
$114.06
0[0.00%]
Open113.250Close114.060
Vol / Avg.2.045M / 2.315MMkt Cap69.533B
Day Range112.760 - 114.95052 Wk Range110.160 - 130.740

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Fiserv reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jul 26

EPS

$1.810

Quarterly Revenue

$4.8B

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$18.5B

Earnings History

Q

When is Fiserv (NYSE:FI) reporting earnings?

A

Fiserv (FI) is scheduled to report earnings on November 12, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 26, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fiserv (NYSE:FI)?

A

The Actual EPS was $1.81, which beat the estimate of $1.79.

Q

What were Fiserv’s (NYSE:FI) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $4.8B, which beat the estimate of $4.5B.

