Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

|Open113.250
|Close114.060
|Vol / Avg.2.045M / 2.315M
|Mkt Cap69.533B
|Day Range112.760 - 114.950
|52 Wk Range110.160 - 130.740
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Fiserv. Fiserv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 3.81% on Aug 29, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.08.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on September 15, 2017.
Fiserv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fiserv (FI) was $0.07 and was paid out on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Fiserv. The last dividend was announced on August 4, 2017.
Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Fiserv's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
Yes. Based on historical data, Fiserv dividend is considered sustainable. The company is paying dividends consistently and is making a profit.
Browse dividends on all stocks.
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Fiserv. Fiserv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 3.81% on Aug 29, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.08.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on September 15, 2017.
Fiserv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fiserv (FI) was $0.07 and was paid out on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Fiserv. The last dividend was announced on August 4, 2017.
Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Fiserv's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
Yes. Based on historical data, Fiserv dividend is considered sustainable. The company is paying dividends consistently and is making a profit.
Browse dividends on all stocks.
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Fiserv. Fiserv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 3.81% on Aug 29, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.08.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on September 15, 2017.
Fiserv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fiserv (FI) was $0.07 and was paid out on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Fiserv. The last dividend was announced on August 4, 2017.
Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Fiserv's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
Yes. Based on historical data, Fiserv dividend is considered sustainable. The company is paying dividends consistently and is making a profit.
Browse dividends on all stocks.
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Fiserv. Fiserv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 3.81% on Aug 29, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.08.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on September 15, 2017.
Fiserv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fiserv (FI) was $0.07 and was paid out on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Fiserv. The last dividend was announced on August 4, 2017.
Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Fiserv's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
Yes. Based on historical data, Fiserv dividend is considered sustainable. The company is paying dividends consistently and is making a profit.
Browse dividends on all stocks.
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Fiserv. Fiserv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 3.81% on Aug 29, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.08.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on September 15, 2017.
Fiserv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fiserv (FI) was $0.07 and was paid out on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Fiserv. The last dividend was announced on August 4, 2017.
Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Fiserv's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
Yes. Based on historical data, Fiserv dividend is considered sustainable. The company is paying dividends consistently and is making a profit.
Browse dividends on all stocks.
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Fiserv. Fiserv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 3.81% on Aug 29, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.08.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on September 15, 2017.
Fiserv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fiserv (FI) was $0.07 and was paid out on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Fiserv. The last dividend was announced on August 4, 2017.
Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Fiserv's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
Yes. Based on historical data, Fiserv dividend is considered sustainable. The company is paying dividends consistently and is making a profit.
Browse dividends on all stocks.
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Fiserv. Fiserv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 3.81% on Aug 29, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.08.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on September 15, 2017.
Fiserv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fiserv (FI) was $0.07 and was paid out on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Fiserv. The last dividend was announced on August 4, 2017.
Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Fiserv's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
Yes. Based on historical data, Fiserv dividend is considered sustainable. The company is paying dividends consistently and is making a profit.
Browse dividends on all stocks.
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Fiserv. Fiserv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 3.81% on Aug 29, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.08.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on September 15, 2017.
Fiserv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fiserv (FI) was $0.07 and was paid out on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Fiserv. The last dividend was announced on August 4, 2017.
Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Fiserv's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
Yes. Based on historical data, Fiserv dividend is considered sustainable. The company is paying dividends consistently and is making a profit.
Browse dividends on all stocks.
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Fiserv. Fiserv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 3.81% on Aug 29, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.08.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on September 15, 2017.
Fiserv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fiserv (FI) was $0.07 and was paid out on September 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Fiserv. The last dividend was announced on August 4, 2017.
Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Fiserv's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
Yes. Based on historical data, Fiserv dividend is considered sustainable. The company is paying dividends consistently and is making a profit.
Browse dividends on all stocks.