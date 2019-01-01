Fiserv Inc
Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming Fiserv Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Fiserv. Fiserv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals. The largest dividend yield was 3.81% on Aug 29, 2017.

Last Dividend

Aug 31, 2017
Q

When does Fiserv (FI) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on September 15, 2017.

Q

What date did I need to own Fiserv (FI) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend payout was on September 15, 2017 and was $0.08.

Q

How much per share is the next Fiserv (FI) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fiserv (FI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on September 15, 2017.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Fiserv (NYSE:FI)?

A

Fiserv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fiserv (FI) was $0.07 and was paid out on September 15, 2017.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Fiserv (FI) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Fiserv. The last dividend was announced on August 4, 2017.

Q

Why is Fiserv (FI) dividend considered low?

A

Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. Fiserv's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.

Q

Is Fiserv (FI) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Fiserv (FI) dividend sustainable?

A

Yes. Based on historical data, Fiserv dividend is considered sustainable. The company is paying dividends consistently and is making a profit.

