Fiserv Inc
(NYSE:FI)
$114.06
0.91[0.80%]
Last update: 4:01PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$114.06
0[0.00%]
Open113.250Close114.060
Vol / Avg.2.045M / 2.315MMkt Cap69.533B
Day Range112.760 - 114.95052 Wk Range110.160 - 130.740

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$150.00

Lowest Price Target1

$4.50

Consensus Price Target1

$126.83

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
51000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • JP Morgan
  • RBC Capital
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Stephens & Co.
  • Credit Suisse

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Fiserv

All Ratings (13)

Upgrades (1)

Downgrades (1)

Initiations (1)

Q

What is the target price for Fiserv (FI)?

A

The latest price target for Fiserv (NYSE: FI) was reported by JP Morgan on August 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $146.00 expecting FI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.00% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Fiserv (FI)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Fiserv (NYSE: FI) was provided by JP Morgan, and Fiserv maintained their overweight rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Fiserv (FI)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fiserv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fiserv was filed on August 22, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 22, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Fiserv (FI) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fiserv (FI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $136.00 to $146.00. The current price Fiserv (FI) is trading at is $114.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

