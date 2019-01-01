Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- JP Morgan
- RBC Capital
- Morgan Stanley
- Stephens & Co.
- Credit Suisse
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years
Analyst Ratings for Fiserv
What is the target price for Fiserv (FI)?
The latest price target for Fiserv (NYSE: FI) was reported by JP Morgan on August 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $146.00 expecting FI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.00% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Fiserv (FI)?
The latest analyst rating for Fiserv (NYSE: FI) was provided by JP Morgan, and Fiserv maintained their overweight rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Fiserv (FI)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fiserv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fiserv was filed on August 22, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 22, 2024.
Is the Analyst Rating Fiserv (FI) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fiserv (FI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $136.00 to $146.00. The current price Fiserv (FI) is trading at is $114.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
