First Horizon (NYSE:FHN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Horizon
The latest price target for First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting FHN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.18% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and First Horizon downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Horizon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Horizon was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Horizon (FHN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $21.00 to $25.00. The current price First Horizon (FHN) is trading at is $23.11, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
