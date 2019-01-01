QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Flight Centre Travel is one of the largest travel agencies in the world. It operates an extensive network of shops globally, most of them located in Australia, the United States, and Europe. The group participates across the whole spectrum of the travel services market, including leisure travel retailing, in-destination experiences, corporate travel arrangement, and youth travel retailing. The services are facilitated via some 40 brands, with Flight Centre being the flagship brand in the leisure segment and FCM Travel the key brand in the corporate.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target