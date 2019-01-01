QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Foresight Financial Group is a bank holding company. It is established under the Federal Reserve with offices in the Northern Illinois counties of Winnebago, Stephenson, and Kankakee. Holdings of the company include German American State Bank located in German Valley, Pecatonica, Seward and Winnebago; State Bank of Davis located in Davis and Kankakee; State Bank located in Freeport; Lena State Bank located in Lena; Northwest Bank located in Rockford, Loves Park and Machesney Park; and State Bank of Herscher located in Herscher and Kankakee.

Foresight Financial Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foresight Financial Gr (FGFH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foresight Financial Gr (OTCPK: FGFH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Foresight Financial Gr's (FGFH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foresight Financial Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Foresight Financial Gr (FGFH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Foresight Financial Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Foresight Financial Gr (FGFH)?

A

The stock price for Foresight Financial Gr (OTCPK: FGFH) is $34.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:16:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foresight Financial Gr (FGFH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Foresight Financial Gr (OTCPK:FGFH) reporting earnings?

A

Foresight Financial Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Foresight Financial Gr (FGFH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foresight Financial Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Foresight Financial Gr (FGFH) operate in?

A

Foresight Financial Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.