Foresight Financial Group is a bank holding company. It is established under the Federal Reserve with offices in the Northern Illinois counties of Winnebago, Stephenson, and Kankakee. Holdings of the company include German American State Bank located in German Valley, Pecatonica, Seward and Winnebago; State Bank of Davis located in Davis and Kankakee; State Bank located in Freeport; Lena State Bank located in Lena; Northwest Bank located in Rockford, Loves Park and Machesney Park; and State Bank of Herscher located in Herscher and Kankakee.