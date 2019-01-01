ñol

First Financial Northwest
(NASDAQ:FFNW)
16.73
-0.03[-0.18%]
At close: May 27
16.76
0.0300[0.18%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low16.57 - 16.61
52 Week High/Low14.01 - 17.95
Open / Close16.57 / 16.58
Float / Outstanding6.6M / 9.1M
Vol / Avg.0.9K / 6.9K
Mkt Cap152.3M
P/E11.93
50d Avg. Price16.86
Div / Yield0.48/2.90%
Payout Ratio32.37
EPS0.36
Total Float6.6M

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW), Dividends

First Financial Northwest issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Financial Northwest generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.84%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Financial Northwest Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Financial Northwest (FFNW) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 16, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Financial Northwest (FFNW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Financial Northwest ($FFNW) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Financial Northwest (FFNW) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Financial Northwest (FFNW) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Financial Northwest (FFNW) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)?
A

The most current yield for First Financial Northwest (FFNW) is 2.98% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

