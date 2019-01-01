|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Faraday Future’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
The latest price target for Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) was reported by Wedbush on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting FFIE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) is $4.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Faraday Future.
Faraday Future’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Faraday Future.
Faraday Future is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.