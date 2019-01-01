QQQ
Range
4.64 - 5.31
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.71 - 17
Mkt Cap
139.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.31
P/E
-
Shares
29.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Automobiles
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. It is poised to break the boundaries between the Internet, IT, creative, and auto industries with product and service offerings that integrate new energy, AI, Internet, and sharing models. FF 91 is its first production vehicle and flagship model.

Faraday Future Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Faraday Future (FFIE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Faraday Future's (FFIE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Faraday Future (FFIE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) was reported by Wedbush on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting FFIE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Faraday Future (FFIE)?

A

The stock price for Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) is $4.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Faraday Future (FFIE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Faraday Future.

Q

When is Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) reporting earnings?

A

Faraday Future’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Faraday Future (FFIE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Faraday Future.

Q

What sector and industry does Faraday Future (FFIE) operate in?

A

Faraday Future is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.