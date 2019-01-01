Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Faraday Future using advanced sorting and filters.
Faraday Future Questions & Answers
Faraday Future (FFIE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
Faraday Future (FFIE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q3 and the Actual EPS was $-1.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
Faraday Future (FFIE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q3 and the Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.