Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Faraday Future
Faraday Future Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) was reported by Wedbush on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting FFIE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 249.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) was provided by Wedbush, and Faraday Future downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Faraday Future, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Faraday Future was filed on November 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Faraday Future (FFIE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $17.00 to $10.00. The current price Faraday Future (FFIE) is trading at is $2.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
