Why Revelation Biosciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 49%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
Revelation Biosciences a reported quarterly loss of 84 cents per share compared to market estimates of a loss of $2.84 per share.
Revelation Biosciences shares surged 48.8% to $1.22 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. HOVR gained 68.2% to $0.4879 in pre-market trading.
- Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN rose 61.1% to $0.2980 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday.
- Destiny Tech100 Inc. DXYZ gained 27.1% to $46.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 64% on Friday.
- UTime Limited WTO shares rose 18.8% to $0.3791 in pre-market trading.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO climbed 17.4% to $0.5824 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Friday.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL gained 17.1% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of AUCATZYL® (obecabtagene autoleucel – obe-cel) for adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-A.
- Prestige Wealth Inc. PWM gained 16.5% to $0.98 in pre-market trading. Prestige Wealth announced the acquisitions of InnoSphere Tech and closing of acquisition of Wealth AI.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 16% to $314.06 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.
- MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 15.3% to $22.25 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.
Losers
- Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. DWTX shares tumbled 29.7% to $2.98 in pre-market trading.
- Jet.AI Inc. JTAI shares fell 13% to $0.0374 in pre-market trading. Jet.AI shares dipped 25% on Friday after the company announced a 1-for-225 reverse stock split.
- Heramba Electric plc PITA shares fell 12.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading.
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY declined 12.1% to $2.9000 in pre-market trading. Li-Cycle shares fell around 9% on Friday after the company reported third-quarter financial results.
- Fresh2 Group Limited FRES dipped 11.8% to $1.1200 in pre-market trading.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. CDT fell 9.7% to $0.0980 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Friday.
- FutureFuel Corp. FF shares dipped 9.5% to $5.51 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Simpple Ltd. SPPL fell 9% to $0.9100 in today's pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Friday.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. LWAY fell 8.8% to $21.01 in pre-market trading. Lifeway Foods will report financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 on Nov. 14, before the opening bell.
- Tempus AI, Inc TEM fell 7.1% to $68.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday.
