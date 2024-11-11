Why Revelation Biosciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 49%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Revelation Biosciences a reported quarterly loss of 84 cents per share compared to market estimates of a loss of $2.84 per share.

Revelation Biosciences shares surged 48.8% to $1.22 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd . HOVR gained 68.2% to $0.4879 in pre-market trading.

. gained 68.2% to $0.4879 in pre-market trading. Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN rose 61.1% to $0.2980 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday.

rose 61.1% to $0.2980 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. DXYZ gained 27.1% to $46.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 64% on Friday.

gained 27.1% to $46.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 64% on Friday. UTime Limited WTO shares rose 18.8% to $0.3791 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 18.8% to $0.3791 in pre-market trading. FOXO Technologies In c. FOXO climbed 17.4% to $0.5824 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Friday.

c. climbed 17.4% to $0.5824 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL gained 17.1% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of AUCATZYL® (obecabtagene autoleucel – obe-cel) for adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-A.

gained 17.1% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of AUCATZYL® (obecabtagene autoleucel – obe-cel) for adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-A. Prestige Wealth Inc. PWM gained 16.5% to $0.98 in pre-market trading. Prestige Wealth announced the acquisitions of InnoSphere Tech and closing of acquisition of Wealth AI.

gained 16.5% to $0.98 in pre-market trading. Prestige Wealth announced the acquisitions of InnoSphere Tech and closing of acquisition of Wealth AI. Coinbase Global, Inc . COIN rose 16% to $314.06 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

. rose 16% to $314.06 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin. MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 15.3% to $22.25 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

Losers

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. DWTX shares tumbled 29.7% to $2.98 in pre-market trading.

shares tumbled 29.7% to $2.98 in pre-market trading. Jet.AI Inc. JTAI shares fell 13% to $0.0374 in pre-market trading. Jet.AI shares dipped 25% on Friday after the company announced a 1-for-225 reverse stock split.

shares fell 13% to $0.0374 in pre-market trading. Jet.AI shares dipped 25% on Friday after the company announced a 1-for-225 reverse stock split. Heramba Electric plc PITA shares fell 12.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 12.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY declined 12.1% to $2.9000 in pre-market trading. Li-Cycle shares fell around 9% on Friday after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

declined 12.1% to $2.9000 in pre-market trading. Li-Cycle shares fell around 9% on Friday after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Fresh2 Group Limited FRES dipped 11.8% to $1.1200 in pre-market trading.

dipped 11.8% to $1.1200 in pre-market trading. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc . CDT fell 9.7% to $0.0980 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Friday.

. fell 9.7% to $0.0980 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. FF shares dipped 9.5% to $5.51 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for the third quarter.

shares dipped 9.5% to $5.51 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for the third quarter. Simpple Ltd. SPPL fell 9% to $0.9100 in today's pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Friday.

fell 9% to $0.9100 in today's pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. LWAY fell 8.8% to $21.01 in pre-market trading. Lifeway Foods will report financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 on Nov. 14, before the opening bell.

fell 8.8% to $21.01 in pre-market trading. Lifeway Foods will report financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 on Nov. 14, before the opening bell. Tempus AI, Inc TEM fell 7.1% to $68.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday.

