FutureFuel (NYSE:FF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FutureFuel
The latest price target for FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) was reported by Roth Capital on March 27, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting FF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) was provided by Roth Capital, and FutureFuel downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FutureFuel, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FutureFuel was filed on March 27, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 27, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FutureFuel (FF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $17.00 to $13.00. The current price FutureFuel (FF) is trading at is $7.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
