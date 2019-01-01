Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) was reported by Piper Sandler on June 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FET to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Forum Energy Technologies downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Forum Energy Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Forum Energy Technologies was filed on June 30, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 30, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Forum Energy Technologies (FET) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is trading at is $25.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
