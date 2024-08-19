Insiders Buying Yum China And 2 Other Stocks

Although U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

AnaptysBio

The Trade: AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB 10% owner Ecor1 Capital, LLC acquired a total of 273,972 shares at an average price of $36.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10 million.

10% owner Ecor1 Capital, LLC acquired a total of 273,972 shares at an average price of $36.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10 million. What's Happening: On Aug. 14, the company announced a public offering of 2,750,498 shares of common stock at $36.50 per share.

On Aug. 14, the company announced a public offering of 2,750,498 shares of common stock at $36.50 per share. What AnaptysBio Does: AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology.

Forum Energy Technologies

The Trade: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. FET President and CEO Neal Lux acquired a total of 13,500 shares at an average price of $15.82. To acquire these shares, it cost around $213,570.

President and CEO Neal Lux acquired a total of 13,500 shares at an average price of $15.82. To acquire these shares, it cost around $213,570. What's Happening: On Aug. 1, Forum Energy Technologies posted downbeat quarterly results.

On Aug. 1, Forum Energy Technologies posted downbeat quarterly results. What Forum Energy Technologies Does: Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a products company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries.

Yum China

The Trade: Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC General Manager, KFC Warton Wang bought a total of 3,700 shares at an average price of $34.67. To acquire these shares, it cost around $128,267.

General Manager, KFC Warton Wang bought a total of 3,700 shares at an average price of $34.67. To acquire these shares, it cost around $128,267. What's Happening: On Aug 5, Yum China reported a second-quarter earnings beat and announced a CFO transition.

On Aug 5, Yum China reported a second-quarter earnings beat and announced a CFO transition. What Yum China Does: With almost 13,000 units and USD 10 billion in systemwide sales in 2022, Yum China is the largest restaurant chain in China.

Read More: