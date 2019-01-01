Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Franklin Electric
The latest price target for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) was reported by Seaport Global on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting FELE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) was provided by Seaport Global, and Franklin Electric upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Franklin Electric, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Franklin Electric was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Franklin Electric (FELE) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $80.00. The current price Franklin Electric (FELE) is trading at is $74.03, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
