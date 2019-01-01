Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Franklin Electric beat estimated earnings by 1.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $118.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franklin Electric's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.90 0.80 0.36 EPS Actual 0.86 0.98 0.83 0.59 Revenue Estimate 387.26M 432.60M 389.16M 301.23M Revenue Actual 432.52M 459.02M 437.28M 333.05M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.