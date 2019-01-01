FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $51.00 expecting FE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.43% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and FirstEnergy maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FirstEnergy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FirstEnergy was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FirstEnergy (FE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $53.00 to $51.00. The current price FirstEnergy (FE) is trading at is $43.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.