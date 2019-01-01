ñol

FactSet Research Systems
(NYSE:FDS)
387.955
9.105[2.40%]
At close: May 27
388.01
0.0550[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low380.55 - 388.01
52 Week High/Low319.65 - 495.4
Open / Close380.55 / 388.01
Float / Outstanding29.4M / 37.9M
Vol / Avg.211.5K / 298.2K
Mkt Cap14.7B
P/E35.7
50d Avg. Price408.04
Div / Yield3.56/0.92%
Payout Ratio30.17
EPS2.91
Total Float29.4M

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

FactSet Research Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 24

EPS

$3.270

Quarterly Revenue

$431.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$431.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of FactSet Research Systems using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

FactSet Research Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reporting earnings?
A

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) is scheduled to report earnings on June 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 24, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.85, which beat the estimate of $1.84.

Q
What were FactSet Research Systems’s (NYSE:FDS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $312.1M, which beat the estimate of $310.9M.

