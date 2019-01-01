FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 24
EPS
$3.270
Quarterly Revenue
$431.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$431.1M
Earnings History
FactSet Research Systems Questions & Answers
When is FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reporting earnings?
FactSet Research Systems (FDS) is scheduled to report earnings on June 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 24, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)?
The Actual EPS was $1.85, which beat the estimate of $1.84.
What were FactSet Research Systems’s (NYSE:FDS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $312.1M, which beat the estimate of $310.9M.
