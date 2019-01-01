ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fresh Del Monte Produce
(NYSE:FDP)
25.35
0.08[0.32%]
At close: May 27
25.52
0.1700[0.67%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low25.06 - 26.1
52 Week High/Low22.83 - 35.21
Open / Close25.79 / 25.36
Float / Outstanding17.8M / 47.8M
Vol / Avg.149.5K / 164.1K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E19.21
50d Avg. Price25.64
Div / Yield0.6/2.37%
Payout Ratio41.67
EPS0.54
Total Float17.8M

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fresh Del Monte Produce reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.550

Quarterly Revenue

$1.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fresh Del Monte Produce using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Fresh Del Monte Produce Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reporting earnings?
A

Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.40, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Fresh Del Monte Produce’s (NYSE:FDP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.