Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.550
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Fresh Del Monte Produce using advanced sorting and filters.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Questions & Answers
When is Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reporting earnings?
Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)?
The Actual EPS was $1.40, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Fresh Del Monte Produce’s (NYSE:FDP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.