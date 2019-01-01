Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corp is investment company operating in Japan. Its investment strategy is focused on mid-size offices which offer return stability and upside potential. The company seeks to drive higher earnings and sustainable growth for its shareholders by increasing the value of its assets through a wide array of value-add activities, including tailored tenant services, structural building improvements, and targeted tenant leasing. It provides stable cash flows, supporting stable dividends and upside for shareholders through rental income earned in mid-size offices.