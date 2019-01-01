Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$54.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$54.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Four Corners Property using advanced sorting and filters.
Four Corners Property Questions & Answers
When is Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) reporting earnings?
Four Corners Property (FCPT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.26.
What were Four Corners Property’s (NYSE:FCPT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $33.2M, which beat the estimate of $32.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.