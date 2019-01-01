Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Four Corners Property
Four Corners Property Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) was reported by Raymond James on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting FCPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) was provided by Raymond James, and Four Corners Property maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Four Corners Property, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Four Corners Property was filed on October 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Four Corners Property (FCPT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $32.00. The current price Four Corners Property (FCPT) is trading at is $27.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.