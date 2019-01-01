Spectral Capital Corp is engaged in the identification, acquisition, development, and financing of technologies. The company seeks for technology that can be protected by patents or laws regarding trade secrets. Its portfolio includes two technology companies namely Noot and Monitr. Noot is a mobile technology that utilizes proprietary search engine technology for mobile devices which helps to find news, social media, photos and videos of interest. Monitr is a technology and financial data services company. It leverages cloud computing, big data, and software to analyze the financial markets. In addition, it also specializes in the analysis of news, opinion and social media to determine the aggregate sentiment and trends of equities, commodities, and currencies across different countries.