Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
117.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Spectral Capital Corp is engaged in the identification, acquisition, development, and financing of technologies. The company seeks for technology that can be protected by patents or laws regarding trade secrets. Its portfolio includes two technology companies namely Noot and Monitr. Noot is a mobile technology that utilizes proprietary search engine technology for mobile devices which helps to find news, social media, photos and videos of interest. Monitr is a technology and financial data services company. It leverages cloud computing, big data, and software to analyze the financial markets. In addition, it also specializes in the analysis of news, opinion and social media to determine the aggregate sentiment and trends of equities, commodities, and currencies across different countries.

Spectral Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Spectral Capital (FCCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spectral Capital (OTCPK: FCCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spectral Capital's (FCCN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spectral Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Spectral Capital (FCCN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spectral Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Spectral Capital (FCCN)?

A

The stock price for Spectral Capital (OTCPK: FCCN) is $0.0153 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:45:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spectral Capital (FCCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spectral Capital.

Q

When is Spectral Capital (OTCPK:FCCN) reporting earnings?

A

Spectral Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spectral Capital (FCCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spectral Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Spectral Capital (FCCN) operate in?

A

Spectral Capital is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.