First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.560
Quarterly Revenue
$34.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$32.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Community using advanced sorting and filters.
First Community Questions & Answers
When is First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) reporting earnings?
First Community (FCBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
What were First Community’s (NASDAQ:FCBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $27.8M, which beat the estimate of $27.7M.
