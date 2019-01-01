First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Community
First Community Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting FCBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.32% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and First Community downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Community, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Community was filed on January 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Community (FCBC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $37.00 to $35.00. The current price First Community (FCBC) is trading at is $28.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.