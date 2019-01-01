Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 30
EPS
$0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$56.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$56.6M
Earnings History
Franklin Covey Questions & Answers
When is Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) reporting earnings?
Franklin Covey (FC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.23, which missed the estimate of $-0.10.
What were Franklin Covey’s (NYSE:FC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $43.8M, which missed the estimate of $44.3M.
