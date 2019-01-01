ñol

Franklin Covey
(NYSE:FC)
38.52
0.38[1.00%]
At close: May 27
38.51
-0.0100[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low38.3 - 39.14
52 Week High/Low29.8 - 52.52
Open / Close38.64 / 38.51
Float / Outstanding12.5M / 14.3M
Vol / Avg.43.7K / 75.3K
Mkt Cap552.5M
P/E26.93
50d Avg. Price41.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.13
Total Float12.5M

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Franklin Covey reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 30

EPS

$0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$56.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$56.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Franklin Covey using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Franklin Covey Questions & Answers

Q
When is Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) reporting earnings?
A

Franklin Covey (FC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.23, which missed the estimate of $-0.10.

Q
What were Franklin Covey’s (NYSE:FC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $43.8M, which missed the estimate of $44.3M.

