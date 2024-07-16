Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley And Other 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $25.22 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.1% to $41.94 in after-hours trading.

FB Financial Corporation FBK posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. FB Financial shares rose 0.5% to $43.03 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $14.3 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.8% to $106.14 in after-hours trading.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc . KYTX shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Monday after the company announced it received FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for KYV-101 in the treatment of patients with refractory stiff-person syndrome. Kyverna Therapeutics shares surged 7.5% to $10.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH to post quarterly earnings at $6.66 per share on revenue of $98.84 billion after the closing bell. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.9% to $519.99 in after-hours trading.

