Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms
The latest price target for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was reported by Jefferies on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $310.00 expecting FB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.87% upside). 78 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was provided by Jefferies, and Meta Platforms maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Meta Platforms, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Meta Platforms was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Meta Platforms (FB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $330.00 to $310.00. The current price Meta Platforms (FB) is trading at is $195.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
