EXCLUSIVE: Trump Can 'Hurt Elon's Businesses,' Says Tesla Protest Organizer — But At This Point 'Who's Left' To Buy?

A feud between Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump could end Musk's ties with the White House — a development welcomed by Tesla protestors.

However, "the job is definitely not done,” volunteer organizer Adam Sheridan tells Benzinga.

Feud Comes Quicker Than Anticipated

"There was a time limit on this relationship between them," Sheridan says.

Sheridan is a volunteer organizer with the Cooper River Indivisible non-profit that participates in Tesla Takedown protests.

Musk and Trump were on the same side for an election. Once that was over, there was an expiration day for their relationship, the Tesla protest organizer explained.

"I think it was predictable, but still quicker [than expected],” Sheridan adds.

Read Also: Trump Says Musk Has ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ As Battle Over Bill Heats Up: ‘Had A Great Relationship… Don’t Know If We Will Anymore’

Tesla Takedown Job Not Over

Sheridan said it's too early to tell if Musk is done with the White House. The Tesla protest organizer predicts Musk will still wield political influence.

"I think he still has a lot of power,” Sheridan says. Musk’s ownership of X, he adds, allows him to control the narrative.

"[The] White House can't ignore him."

Sheridan said Trump is an emotional guy who governs on feelings, unlike other presidents who may not have gone after Musk or his companies.

"Trump really does have an ability to hurt Elon's businesses."

For example, Trump could be "detrimental" to Musk's businesses if he follows through on cutting government contracts, Sheridan added.

But getting Musk out of the White House was just 50% of Tesla Takedown’s goal.

Sheridan said there will be protests at Tesla dealerships on June 28, which is Musk's birthday. There will also be protests in Austin, Texas around Tesla's robotaxi demonstrations.

Moving on from physical protests at Tesla dealerships, Sheridan said attention may turn to economic efforts like getting pension funds to divest their Tesla stock. Sheridan also cautioned that Musk "still has a ton of power" and is threatening to launch and/or fund a third political party.

Sheridan said the goal is to continue to convince the billionaires that politics is not for them.

"Let the democratic process play out."

What's Next for Tesla

Sheridan warns that things could worsen for Tesla, considering Musk has fewer customers to sell to.

After catering to the left side of the political spectrum, Musk's behavior has alienated them and led to a hatred for Tesla. His campaigning catered to the MAGA (Make America Great Again) base of Trump supporters. However, if Musk is on the outs with Trump, he may be out of options.

"Who's left? He's made enemies everywhere,” Sheridan said.

While not an analyst, Sheridan said Tesla stock price seems high given the constant flow of bad news and disappointing sales figures.

Price Action: Tesla stock was up 3.7% to $295.14 on Friday. Tesla shares are down 14% over the last five days and down 22% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock