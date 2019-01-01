Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fanhua
The latest price target for Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting FANH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 391.45% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Fanhua initiated their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fanhua, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fanhua was filed on June 18, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 18, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fanhua (FANH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $23.00. The current price Fanhua (FANH) is trading at is $4.68, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
