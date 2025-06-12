Vertical Aerospace Takes Off As Bristow Doubles Down On VX4 Aircraft

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company deepened its partnership with Bristow Group, Inc. VTOL.

The two companies aim to accelerate the commercial deployment of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft through a capital-efficient, turnkey operational model.

The partnership expands on a relationship first established in 2021. It includes Bristow's pre-order of up to 50 VX4 aircraft, with the option to purchase 50 more.

Also Read: Boeing Dreamliner Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes Shortly After Takeoff In India

The collaboration is part of a larger push to integrate advanced air mobility into mainstream commercial use.

Vertical and Bristow, a provider of vertical flight services, aim to offer a ready-to-use platform for eVTOL operations.

This includes access to certified aircraft, trained pilots, insurance, and maintenance, removing the need for customers to build their own infrastructure.

The model is similar to that used by regional airlines, allowing clients to focus on customer engagement and route planning while the partners handle operations.

Today's Best Finance Deals

The agreement increases Bristow's commitment to Vertical's VX4 aircraft and signals confidence in the vehicle's potential for certification and commercial rollout.

Bristow intends to leverage its global maintenance and operational framework to manage eVTOL fleets for customers in industries like logistics, emergency response, and passenger services.

This development aligns with Vertical's “Flightpath 2030” vision to scale certified eVTOL operations worldwide.

The company also recently completed the first wingborne flight of its VX4 in open European airspace—an important milestone that brings the aircraft one step closer to regulatory approval.

Price Action: EVTL shares are trading higher by 1.58% to $6.080 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock