These Are The 3 Hottest Stock Market Themes Trending Now

Zinger Key Points

Three of the most dynamic and forward-looking sectors in the investment landscape — electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aviation, cryptocurrency and quantum computing — have recently captured the attention of traders. 

eVTOL Stocks

Stocks in the eVTOL space, such as Archer Aviation, Inc. ACHR, Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY and Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL are soaring following a series of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on Friday that aim to accelerate regulatory approval and bolster American leadership in advanced aviation and drone technology. 

Crypto-related Stocks 

Bitcoin BTC/USD is trading near all-time highs and crypto-related stocks are trending as well as heightened institutional interest and positive regulatory changes lift the sector. 

Bitcoin-miner stocks like MARA Holdings Inc. MARA and Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT are closely watched as proxies for Bitcoin exposure and are popular among retail investors. 

Stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL had a very successful Wall Street debut last week and ended Monday's session at $115.25, up 270% since its IPO. 

Crypto platform Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN stock is up nearly 30% over the past month and was added to the S&P 500 in May, giving the stock more visibility and attracting institutional investors. 

Quantum Computing Stocks

Quantum computing stocks like IONQ, Inc. IONQ, D-Wave Quantum, Inc. QBTS and Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT are experiencing notable volatility and upward momentum, fueled by technological breakthroughs and growing optimism about the sector's long-term potential. 

In late May, D-Wave unveiled its sixth-generation commercial-grade Advantage2 quantum computing system designed for real-world applications in optimization, materials simulation and artificial intelligence. D-Wave Quantum shares are up more than 1,200% over the past year, leading the gains of pure-play quantum computing stocks. 

