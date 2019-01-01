QQQ
(:ESGLF)
Range
0.32 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
1K/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
59M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.32
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
183.4M
Outstanding

EnviroGold Global (OTC:ESGLF), Quotes and News Summary

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
EnviroGold Global Ltd is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world's increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by profitably reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams.
Analyst Ratings

EnviroGold Global Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy EnviroGold Global (ESGLF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of EnviroGold Global (OTCQB: ESGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are EnviroGold Global's (ESGLF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for EnviroGold Global.

Q
What is the target price for EnviroGold Global (ESGLF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for EnviroGold Global

Q
Current Stock Price for EnviroGold Global (ESGLF)?
A

The stock price for EnviroGold Global (OTCQB: ESGLF) is $0.322 last updated Today at 4:29:33 PM.

Q
Does EnviroGold Global (ESGLF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for EnviroGold Global.

Q
When is EnviroGold Global (OTCQB:ESGLF) reporting earnings?
A

EnviroGold Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is EnviroGold Global (ESGLF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for EnviroGold Global.

Q
What sector and industry does EnviroGold Global (ESGLF) operate in?
A

EnviroGold Global is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.