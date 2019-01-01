Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Equinor beat estimated earnings by 61.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $19.43 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.93% increase in the share price the next day.

