Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap
Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Equinor beat estimated earnings by 61.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $0.99.
Revenue was up $19.43 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Equinor Questions & Answers
Equinor (EQNR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.36.
The Actual Revenue was $14.7B, which missed the estimate of $15.4B.
