Equinor
(NYSE:EQNR)
37.65
0.27[0.72%]
At close: May 27
37.70
0.0500[0.13%]
After Hours: 6:42PM EDT
Day High/Low37.02 - 37.78
52 Week High/Low18.45 - 39.15
Open / Close37.09 / 37.66
Float / Outstanding- / 3.2B
Vol / Avg.3M / 4.1M
Mkt Cap121.6B
P/E10.7
50d Avg. Price36.07
Div / Yield0.71/1.89%
Payout Ratio17.9
EPS1.46
Total Float-

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Equinor reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$1.600

Quarterly Revenue

$36.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$36B

Earnings Recap

 

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Equinor beat estimated earnings by 61.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $19.43 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.93% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Equinor using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Equinor Questions & Answers

Q
When is Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reporting earnings?
A

Equinor (EQNR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Equinor (NYSE:EQNR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Q
What were Equinor’s (NYSE:EQNR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $14.7B, which missed the estimate of $15.4B.

