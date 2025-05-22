This Guidewire Software Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju downgraded the rating for UroGen Pharma Ltd. URGN from Buy to Neutral. UroGen Pharma shares closed at $4.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann downgraded Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE from Buy to Neutral and announced a $226 price target. Guidewire Software shares closed at $210.84 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Lydia Rainforth downgraded the rating for Equinor ASA EQNR from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Equinor shares closed at $23.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush analyst Laura Chico downgraded Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $13 to $8. Vigil Neuroscience shares closed at $2.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly downgraded Bruker Corporation BRKR from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $50 to $40. Bruker shares closed at $36.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
