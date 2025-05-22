May 22, 2025 7:54 AM 1 min read

This Guidewire Software Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju downgraded the rating for UroGen Pharma Ltd. URGN from Buy to Neutral. UroGen Pharma shares closed at $4.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann downgraded Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE from Buy to Neutral and announced a $226 price target. Guidewire Software shares closed at $210.84 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Lydia Rainforth downgraded the rating for Equinor ASA EQNR from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Equinor shares closed at $23.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wedbush analyst Laura Chico downgraded Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $13 to $8. Vigil Neuroscience shares closed at $2.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly downgraded Bruker Corporation BRKR from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $50 to $40. Bruker shares closed at $36.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GWRE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BRKR Logo
BRKRBruker Corp
$35.93-1.43%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.29
Growth
24.41
Quality
7.19
Value
23.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EQNR Logo
EQNREquinor ASA
$23.47-0.64%
GWRE Logo
GWREGuidewire Software Inc
$208.80-0.97%
URGN Logo
URGNUroGen Pharma Ltd
$4.10-1.68%
VIGL Logo
VIGLVigil Neuroscience Inc
$7.99245.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsDowngradesPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Downgrades
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved